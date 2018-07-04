UWC celebrates dental milestone with extended services to communities

UWC is set to establish a Dental-Genetics Clinic this year that will extend the range of services on offer to surrounding communities.

CAPE TOWN – The University of the Western Cape (UWC) is celebrating a big step forward for its dental faculty.

It’s set to establish a Dental-Genetics Clinic this year that will extend the range of services on offer to surrounding communities.

There are more than 5,000 identified human disorders that can be passed onto your children; around 12% of those involve deformities of the face or head.

For instance, cleft lip and palate and microdontia which is a condition whereby one or more teeth appear smaller than normal.

UWC’s Dental faculty is now planning to collaborate with the campus’ Faculty of Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics and open an expanded clinic to help people suffering from these conditions.

Associate Professor at UWC’s Dentistry Faculty Manogari Chetty says: “It would include all kinds of specialist dental procedures, including oral surgery and maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics. So all types of dental, special procedures would be managed there.”

UWC’s dental faculty is known as one of the best on the continent.

The new clinic is expected to be fully operational before the end of this year.