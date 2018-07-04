Sassa: Payment systems starting to stabilise

Sassa has told Parliament’s Social Development Committee on Wednesday the system is being monitored hourly, and beneficiaries will get their money by Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) says its payment systems, which have been buckling under the pressure during the current transition to the Post Office, is starting to stabilise.

Thousands of social grant beneficiaries have been unable to access their grants since Sunday.

But the agency has told Parliament’s Social Development Committee on Wednesday the system is being monitored hourly, and beneficiaries will get their money by Friday.

Sassa says the problems experienced by beneficiaries in accessing social grants is not because no money has been paid into their accounts, rather the IT system cannot cope with the volumes of beneficiaries who have flooded the Post Office and other payment outlets all at once.

Executive manager for grant payments Dianne Dunkerley says the problems are confirmed to those with new Sassa cards only, affecting around 700,000 beneficiaries.

“The money is in the account of the new Sassa card account of the beneficiary. The challenge came when they try to access…when they try to withdraw that cash.”

She’s dismissed criticism that the system had not been properly tested beforehand.

Sassa says beneficiaries who could not be paid earlier this week should return to pay points over the next two days to receive their grants.

