Sassa: Payment systems starting to stabilise
Sassa has told Parliament’s Social Development Committee on Wednesday the system is being monitored hourly, and beneficiaries will get their money by Friday.
CAPE TOWN - The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) says its payment systems, which have been buckling under the pressure during the current transition to the Post Office, is starting to stabilise.
Thousands of social grant beneficiaries have been unable to access their grants since Sunday.
But the agency has told Parliament’s Social Development Committee on Wednesday the system is being monitored hourly, and beneficiaries will get their money by Friday.
Sassa says the problems experienced by beneficiaries in accessing social grants is not because no money has been paid into their accounts, rather the IT system cannot cope with the volumes of beneficiaries who have flooded the Post Office and other payment outlets all at once.
Executive manager for grant payments Dianne Dunkerley says the problems are confirmed to those with new Sassa cards only, affecting around 700,000 beneficiaries.
“The money is in the account of the new Sassa card account of the beneficiary. The challenge came when they try to access…when they try to withdraw that cash.”
She’s dismissed criticism that the system had not been properly tested beforehand.
Sassa says beneficiaries who could not be paid earlier this week should return to pay points over the next two days to receive their grants.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Sarb confirms Treasury guarantee of up to R100k for VBS retail depositors
-
HRC calls on Velaphi Khumalo to apologise to SA for racial slur
-
SA revisiting decision to quit ICC
-
New Beaufort West mayor stands by coalition agreement with ANC
-
Dept to review WC water restrictions after rainy season
-
Muslim Lawyers Association calls for arrest of Indian Prime Minister Modi
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.