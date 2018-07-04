Sasol senior employees want to strike over black employees' scheme: union
South African government mediators last month cleared Solidarity, which represents predominately white workers, to strike over the dispute.
JOHANNESBURG – Trade union Solidarity has been given a mandate by senior members to strike at energy giant Sasol over its plan to launch a share ownership scheme exclusively to black staff, a union source said on Tuesday.
“Our senior representatives gave us the mandate to go on strike today,” the source told Reuters. “We will now start the process to do a strike vote with all our members.”
Under black economic empowerment rules, South African companies are required to meet quotas on black ownership, employment and procurement as part of a drive to reverse decades of exclusion under apartheid.
