Samwu founding president Petrus Mashishi has died

JOHANNESBURG - Founding president of the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) Petrus Mashishi has died.
The union says Mashishi passed away at his home in Johannesburg earlier on Wednesday.
The cause of his death has not been divulged at this stage.
Mashishi served the union for more than 20 years as a shop steward and president.
Samwu spokesperson Papiki Mohale said: “We, as a union, are lowering our banners in remembrance of comrade Mashishi for the dedication and work he had done since the inception of Samwu until his retirement.”
