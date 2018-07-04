SAHRC to establish child rights unit, calls for more support

The commission says it wants this unit to have its own investigators and social workers to speed up interventions when it receives complaints.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it needs help in trying to stem the tide of violence against children including rape, trafficking and killings.

The commission says it’s in the process of setting up a dedicated child rights unit.

It’s also approached National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to establish a multi-party caucus in Parliament focused solely on children’s rights.

SAHRC commissioner Angie Makwetla has told Parliament’s Social Development Committee sexual assault, the kidnapping of children to enter forced marriages, and the assault and killings of children with albinism, are among its major concerns.

She says the extent of child trafficking between provinces is also being underestimated.

But, ultimately, she says it’s parents who need to be educated about the rights of their children.

