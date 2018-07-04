SA revisiting decision to quit ICC
Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu says there are elements in Cabinet wanting to change the way the court works rather than simply quit.
PRETORIA - South Africa is revisiting its decision to quit the International Criminal Court (ICC).
She says South Africa played an initiating part in setting up the ICC because it saw the need to end impunity and hold human rights violators to account.
But there were serial human rights violators getting away with their crimes who managed to pursue the small fry who were invariably Africans.
The previous South African administration believed this made continued membership of the ICC untenable.
Sisulu says there are now Cabinet members who believe the ICC remains an important human rights tool.
“What we need to do is to change the inequality in the way that the ICC deals with people that are brought to book.”
They want to change inequalities the ICC's dealings and return it to what it was originally designed for.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
