Rasool: DA infighting doing all the work for ANC

CAPE TOWN – Former Western Cape Premier and the African National Congress (ANC)'s head of elections in the province Ebrahim Rasool says the Democratic Alliance (DA) is damaging itself.

The party has another headache on its hands in the form of senior party member Lennit Max.

The DA insisted Max give up his membership as he's now the special advisor to the police minister.

He's refused to quit the party but has resigned his seat in the provincial legislature.

Rasool says the saga brewing around Max could start resembling the one that's gripped the party and Patricia de Lille.

“The DA is doing all the work themselves, they’re leaving very little to the ANC to cement divisions, disgruntlement. Anyone who has watched the DA in the last four months, they tried to get rid of Patricia de Lille and the ANC is watching this closely.”

The DA's Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says at the very least, Max should have informed the party of his new job.

“But hear my issue with this particular appointment, Lennit claims to be a member of the DA. Now, the least that he could have done, if he’s still a member of the DA, was take leadership into confidence about this particular appointment.”

