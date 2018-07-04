Race for DA premier position in Gauteng heats up

Two of the four key party leaders who applied for the post have explained they stand a chance to be selected.

JOHANNESBURG - The race for the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) premier candidate in Gauteng is heating up.

DA national spokesperson Refiloe Nt'sekhe and former youth league leader Makashule Gana are amongst eight candidates who applied for the position.

The DA has set its sight on Gauteng as one of its two strategic provinces in which it wants to increase its support during the 2019 elections and become the biggest party.

Nt'sekhe says she has more support: “There is an appetite for a woman leader in the party.”

Gana, who was the first to announce his plans for the premiership, says he is qualified for the top job.

“I’ve sat in Parliament and in the legislature.”

Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga who has only run the city for two years now also wants to be premier.

DA Member of Parliament Ghaleb Cachalia is also in the running.

They will all appear before a selection panel in the province which will select the best candidate.

Gauteng candidates:

Stanford Makashule Gana

Wendy Alexander

Sandy Kgaogelo (Khathutshelo) Mbuvha

Rachel Katlego Mathebe

Ghaleb Cachalia

Johannes Page

Karabo Grace Tledima

Refiloe Ntsekhe

Solly Tshepiso Msimanga

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)