PSA 'vindicated' by court decision on Sassa wage strike

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • -2°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • -3°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
Go

PSA 'vindicated' by court decision on Sassa wage strike

The ruling was handed down on Wednesday afternoon with conditions including that salary negotiations resume within the next seven days.

FILE: South African Social Security Agency employees picket outside the headquarters in Pretoria. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
FILE: South African Social Security Agency employees picket outside the headquarters in Pretoria. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) says it feels vindicated after the Labour Court struck from the roll an urgent application aimed at stopping a wage strike by its members at South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

The ruling was handed down on Wednesday afternoon with conditions including that salary negotiations resume within the next seven days.

Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu approached the court arguing that the work stoppage is illegal as the employees perform an essential service.

Workers are demanding a salary hike of between 13% and 15%.

The PSA’s Ta'hir Maepa says they’re pleased that negotiations will now start given that they've been fighting to be heard for several months now.

“All these ministers indeed they must earnestly come to the negotiating table."

He says the ruling has also vindicated millions of South Africans who depend on social grants.

“Citizens of this country will at least be able to go back to sleep without worrying that their social grants are not going to be paid.”

The PSA members have been ordered to return to work on Thursday.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA