PSA 'vindicated' by court decision on Sassa wage strike

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) says it feels vindicated after the Labour Court struck from the roll an urgent application aimed at stopping a wage strike by its members at South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

The ruling was handed down on Wednesday afternoon with conditions including that salary negotiations resume within the next seven days.

Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu approached the court arguing that the work stoppage is illegal as the employees perform an essential service.

Workers are demanding a salary hike of between 13% and 15%.

[BREAKING] #SassaStrike AN urgent application by Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu to halt a strike by PSA members has been struck off the roll with costs and on condition negotiations resume within 7 days and that workers return to their work stations. TK pic.twitter.com/vs5mtrc2wU — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 4, 2018

The PSA’s Ta'hir Maepa says they’re pleased that negotiations will now start given that they've been fighting to be heard for several months now.

“All these ministers indeed they must earnestly come to the negotiating table."

He says the ruling has also vindicated millions of South Africans who depend on social grants.

“Citizens of this country will at least be able to go back to sleep without worrying that their social grants are not going to be paid.”

The PSA members have been ordered to return to work on Thursday.

