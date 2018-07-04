PSA says members not responsible for grant payment issues
The Public Servants Association's Ta'hir Maepa says the strike over wages has nothing to do with the payment of social grants.
JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) says its members are not responsible for the social grant payment issues.
Many beneficiaries are still waiting for their money but technical glitches in the new payment system have delayed the process.
The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says it is working on improving the system on Wednesday, and it will distribute food vouchers if necessary.
At the same time, Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu has approached the Labour Court, insisting that Sassa employees are essential service workers who cannot go on strike.
“Payment preparations for July, our members did it in June. The only thing that the Post Office was supposed to do was to pay, so we’re not sure exactly where the problem is. But the problem is definitely not with the processing of the payment from the Sassa employees’ side.”
WATCH LIVE: Sassa briefs Parliament on grants crisis
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
