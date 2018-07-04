Probe after woman found alive in JHB mortuary fridge

Paramedics had declared her dead at the scene of a deadly road collision in the early hours of 24 June.

CAPE TOWN - The Gauteng Health Department is investigating after a woman was found alive in a mortuary fridge in Carletonville, west of Johannesburg.

Paramedics had declared her dead at the scene of a deadly road collision in the early hours of 24 June.

A morgue official then discovered she was alive several hours after the crash.

She was then rushed to the hospital.

