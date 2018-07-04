Pandor: SA graduates must have opportunities within Brics

Minister Naledi Pandor will be hosting the Brics network university conference at Stellenbosch University from Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG – Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor says she hopes to enhance post-graduate opportunities for South African students in Brics countries.

South Africa has had challenges in the past few years in relation to student funding.

However, Pandor says South Africa has a good record of scholarships in a number of fields and well above global performance.

She says the Brics conference will strengthen networks and relationships with other countries.

“We draw together institutions from across the Brics countries. We’ve established networks and partnerships and we’re hoping to enhance the post-graduate opportunities, particularly for South African student in the other Brics countries.”