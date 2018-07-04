Oh Snap! Another chilly day in Gauteng

The South African Weather Service says nights will be especially cold with temperatures dropping below zero.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents are in for another chilly day on Wednesday.

A cold front hit Gauteng on Monday and is expected to last until the end of the week.

Forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng explains: “The weather will continue to be cold during the morning and during the day. In fact, I think we will get some relief on Friday.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)