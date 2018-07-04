Nxesi blames lapse in system for ministerial rent arrears

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • -2°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • -3°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
Go

Nxesi blames lapse in system for ministerial rent arrears

Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi says members of the executive are ‘fully committed’ to paying rent for their official residences.

FILE: Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi (R). Picture: EWN.
FILE: Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi (R). Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi has blamed a lapse in the system as the reason why the rent on a number of ministerial residences is in arrears, in some cases, for longer than three months.

In a reply to a Democratic Alliance (DA) parliamentary question, Nxesi confirms there are ministerial rent defaulters, but says he doesn’t want to give the amount owing because Public Works officials are still verifying the figure.

Nxesi says members of the executive are “fully committed” to paying rent for their official residences and says what needs to be addressed is the “systemic gap” he says led to mounting arrears for certain ministerial homes.

DA MP Malcolm Figg isn’t satisfied with Nxesi’s response: “Not at all… because we, as public representatives, especially ministers, should set an example.”

Nxesi’s written reply gives no details about which ministers owe rent or the amounts involved. He says it would be premature for him to release unverified figures now as officials are busy verifying the amounts owing.

Figg says it’s unacceptable that well-paid ministers should fall into arrears.

“When ordinary South Africans don’t pay their rent, they get kicked out of their houses.”

A Public Works Department official was not available to comment.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA