Nxesi blames lapse in system for ministerial rent arrears
Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi says members of the executive are ‘fully committed’ to paying rent for their official residences.
CAPE TOWN - Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi has blamed a lapse in the system as the reason why the rent on a number of ministerial residences is in arrears, in some cases, for longer than three months.
In a reply to a Democratic Alliance (DA) parliamentary question, Nxesi confirms there are ministerial rent defaulters, but says he doesn’t want to give the amount owing because Public Works officials are still verifying the figure.
Nxesi says members of the executive are “fully committed” to paying rent for their official residences and says what needs to be addressed is the “systemic gap” he says led to mounting arrears for certain ministerial homes.
DA MP Malcolm Figg isn’t satisfied with Nxesi’s response: “Not at all… because we, as public representatives, especially ministers, should set an example.”
Nxesi’s written reply gives no details about which ministers owe rent or the amounts involved. He says it would be premature for him to release unverified figures now as officials are busy verifying the amounts owing.
Figg says it’s unacceptable that well-paid ministers should fall into arrears.
“When ordinary South Africans don’t pay their rent, they get kicked out of their houses.”
A Public Works Department official was not available to comment.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Xolani Gwala in remission from cancer, family overwhelmed by support
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 3 July 2018
-
More South Africans stranded in China arrive home
-
Cyril Ramaphosa: ANC is in Zuma’s blood
-
NPA unaware of Duduzane Zuma’s whereabouts
-
Buthelezi: Why is govt treating traditional leaders like morons?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.