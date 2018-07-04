NPO sends condolences to Zuma family following death of son
The foundation's Kgali Tshabalala says the tragic news is an opportunity to raise awareness around lupus, which is often misdiagnosed and misunderstood.
JOHANNESBURG - Non-profit organisation The Lupus Drive has sent its condolences to the family of former president Jacob Zuma following reports that his son Vusi Zuma died of lupus at a Johannesburg hospital on Sunday.
The foundation's Kgali Tshabalala says the tragic news is an opportunity to raise awareness around the disease which is often misdiagnosed and misunderstood.
“What we are urging the government to do in the wake of Mr Zuma’s passing, hopefully, it will bring some awareness and knowledge of the disease. He is one of the more prominent people who suffered from the disease in South Africa.”
The 25-year-old will be buried at the West Park Cemetery this weekend.
Zuma's family has asked for privacy during this period.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
