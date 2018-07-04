NPA unaware of Duduzane Zuma’s whereabouts
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it's unaware of the whereabouts of Duduzane Zuma and hasn’t received any communication on whether he'll appear in court on 12 July.
The former president’s son faces two counts of culpable homicide in connection with a car crash in 2014.
Zuma collided with a taxi on the M1 Highway which led to the deaths of Phumzile Dube and Nanki Mashaba.
While Dube died on the scene, Mashaba is believed to have died in hospital several weeks later.
The NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwane says Zuma has been served through his lawyer.
“We hope, as the NPA, they advise their client that it’s in his best interest to appear in court on 12 July.”
The NPA initially declined to charge Zuma but reviewed the decision after Private prosecutor Gerrie Nel announced he would pursue the case.
Nel believes there is a strong case against Zuma.
“I’m very glad for the family that there’ll be justice after all and I’m very satisfied that our formal application made it impossible for the NPA to confirm their earlier decision.”
Nel hopes the families of the victims will now receive better treatment from the NPA.
“When we approached the families last year, they didn’t even know that there was a decision taken not to prosecute Mr Zuma whereas Mr Zuma was informed immediately on the day that the NPA took a decision to not prosecute.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
