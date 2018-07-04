Popular Topics
NMB councillor convicted of fraud & money laundering gets bail

ANC's Bongo Nombiba was on Wednesday released on R2,000 bail in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – An African National Congress (ANC) ward councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay has been granted bail as he prepares to appeal his conviction and sentence for fraud and money laundering.

Bongo Nombiba was on Wednesday released on R2,000 bail in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court.

He was convicted earlier this year.

The Hawks apprehended him in 2016 for defrauding the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality out of R20,000 that was meant for a township-based NGO which cares for the elderly and cleans schools in the community.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Tshepho Ndwalaza said: “We have allowed that [bail] to happen. We believe that his sentence was too harsh and I think his defence is going to work on that.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

