NMB councillor convicted of fraud & money laundering gets bail
ANC's Bongo Nombiba was on Wednesday released on R2,000 bail in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court.
CAPE TOWN – An African National Congress (ANC) ward councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay has been granted bail as he prepares to appeal his conviction and sentence for fraud and money laundering.
Bongo Nombiba was on Wednesday released on R2,000 bail in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court.
He was convicted earlier this year.
The Hawks apprehended him in 2016 for defrauding the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality out of R20,000 that was meant for a township-based NGO which cares for the elderly and cleans schools in the community.
The National Prosecuting Authority's Tshepho Ndwalaza said: “We have allowed that [bail] to happen. We believe that his sentence was too harsh and I think his defence is going to work on that.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Xolani Gwala in remission from cancer, family overwhelmed by support
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 3 July 2018
-
More South Africans stranded in China arrive home
-
Cyril Ramaphosa: ANC is in Zuma’s blood
-
NPA unaware of Duduzane Zuma’s whereabouts
-
Sarb confirms Treasury guarantee of up to R100k for VBS retail depositors
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.