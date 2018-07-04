New Beaufort West mayor stands by coalition agreement with ANC

The DA says it will continue serving Beaufort West residents from opposition benches. Party officials claim their work will go to waste under the new coalition between the ANC and KDF.

CAPE TOWN - Newly elected Beaufort West Mayor Noel Constable has denied claims by the Democratic Alliance (DA) that council voted in favour of chaos and corruption when it handed power to the African National Congress (ANC).

The Karoo Democratic Force (KDF) led a motion of no confidence on Tuesday to have Japie van der Linde ejected as mayor.

Deputy Mayor Delene Slabbert and council speaker Euna Wentzel were also kicked from their positions during the vote.

But Constable says they are ready to take the town forward.

“We are not in here for corruption, it’s not the ANC that governs this town. It’s a coalition agreement that governs this town. The Karoo Democratic Force will not be part of any corruption or maladministration. In fact, we want the people [of Beaufort West] to hold us accountable for everything that we are going to do.”

At the same time, ANC Deputy Mayor Truman Prince has denied claims of corruption against him and his party.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)