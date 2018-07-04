Muslim Lawyers Association calls for arrest of Indian Prime Minister Modi
It’s calling for the NDPP to investigate PM Narendra Modi and bring him to trial for alleged involvement in war crimes and gross human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.
JOHANNESBURG - The Muslim Lawyers Association has lodged a complaint calling for the arrest of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visits South Africa for the Brics summit later in July.
It’s calling for the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) to investigate Modi and bring him to trial for alleged involvement in war crimes and gross human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.
The association’s Yousha Tayob contends there is sufficient evidence to establish a case against Modi for alleged extra-judicial murders, rape and other human right violations.
“Not just a warrant of arrest… it’s a request to open a docket, conduct an investigation and if they believe that an arrest and prosecution is necessary based on the evidence that we provided to them, then they commence with the entire process.”
Tayob says the association will also be lodging complaints against Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
