Mkhwebane issues ultimatum to NW govt over money owed to contractors
Busisiwe Mkhwebane chaired the hearing between the provincial Department of Public Works and business people who were part of government’s abortive contractor incubator programme, Vuk'uphile.
JOHANNESBURG – Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has called on the North West government to pay money it owes emerging contractors next week or face an investigation.
On Tuesday, Mkhwebane chaired the hearing between the provincial Department of Public Works and business people who were part of government’s abortive contractor incubator programme, Vuk'uphile.
The contractors have complained to the Public Protector about millions of rands in unpaid invoices. The province has since been placed under administration.
The contractors approached the Public Protector back in 2016, reporting losses of properties and assets including houses, cars and furniture.
Mkhwebane has chosen to propose a settlement between the North West government and the contractors before starting an investigation.
Spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said: "The Public Works Department in the North West should pay all the contractors any money they are owed. And secondly, the department should effect an exgratia payment as a way to compensate them for the suffering they have endured."
The Public Protector expects a deal to be signed by all parties by next week or she will investigate the grievance and issue a report with remedial action.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Ministerial residences under spotlight over missed rental payments
-
NPA unaware of Duduzane Zuma’s whereabouts
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 3 July 2018
-
Probe after woman found alive in JHB mortuary fridge
-
Cape mother recalls how daughter was lured by job offer before murder
-
Kentucky woman posing with slain giraffe sparks online outrage
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.