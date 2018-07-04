Popular Topics
Mkhwebane issues ultimatum to NW govt over money owed to contractors

Busisiwe Mkhwebane chaired the hearing between the provincial Department of Public Works and business people who were part of government’s abortive contractor incubator programme, Vuk'uphile.

FILE: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
42 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has called on the North West government to pay money it owes emerging contractors next week or face an investigation.

On Tuesday, Mkhwebane chaired the hearing between the provincial Department of Public Works and business people who were part of government’s abortive contractor incubator programme, Vuk'uphile.

The contractors have complained to the Public Protector about millions of rands in unpaid invoices. The province has since been placed under administration.

The contractors approached the Public Protector back in 2016, reporting losses of properties and assets including houses, cars and furniture.

Mkhwebane has chosen to propose a settlement between the North West government and the contractors before starting an investigation.

Spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said: "The Public Works Department in the North West should pay all the contractors any money they are owed. And secondly, the department should effect an exgratia payment as a way to compensate them for the suffering they have endured."

The Public Protector expects a deal to be signed by all parties by next week or she will investigate the grievance and issue a report with remedial action.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

