Ministerial residences under spotlight over missed rental payments
Minister Thulas Nxesi was asked for details of the outstanding amount owed on each residence as well as the names of ministers in arrears and the location of their homes.
CAPE TOWN - Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi has confirmed that rental payments for a number of ministerial residences have not been paid and that some of the debt is more than three months old.
Nxesi was asked by the Democratic Alliance’s Malcolm Figg for details of the outstanding amount owed on each residence as well as the names of Cabinet ministers in arrears and the location of their homes.
In his parliamentary question, Figg also wanted to know the rental costs for the ministerial residences and what steps the Public Works Department was taking to recover the money owed.
Nxesi says officials are busy verifying with the relevant ministries just how much money is owed in outstanding rent on some ministerial homes and says it would be premature for him to release unverified figures at this stage.
But in his written reply, Nxesi thanks Figg for bringing what he calls “a crucial matter” to his attention.
He says there may have been “a systemic lapse” in collecting rents from ministers and their deputies because some of the amounts are “beyond” what he says “would be regarded as normal debt, that is, under three months of rental owed”.
The minister says he’s asked officials to reconcile and verify all amounts owed and sought assurance that rent is collected from ministers and deputy ministers monthly.
He says members of the executive are “fully committed” to paying their rent.
“What we must ensure is that we address the systemic gap that has caused the debt to escalate for certain ministerial houses.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
NPA unaware of Duduzane Zuma’s whereabouts
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 3 July 2018
-
Probe after woman found alive in JHB mortuary fridge
-
Cape mother recalls how daughter was lured by job offer before murder
-
Saftu: Workers’ salaries not enough to meet increasing living costs
-
Kentucky woman posing with slain giraffe sparks online outrage
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.