Military Road in Steenberg closed due to protest

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • -2°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • -3°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
Go

Military Road in Steenberg closed due to protest

At this stage, it’s unclear what the demonstration is about.

Picture: Freeimages.com
Picture: Freeimages.com
37 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A protest is underway in Steenberg, Cape Town on Wednesday morning.

Officials say tyres have been set alight.

At this stage, it’s unclear what the demonstration is about.

The City of Cape Town's Richard Bosman says a major road has been closed.

“Due to protest action, we have Military Road that’s closed in both directions between Flora Road and Allenby Drive. We have tyres burning in that roadway.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA