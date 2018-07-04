Military Road in Steenberg closed due to protest

At this stage, it’s unclear what the demonstration is about.

CAPE TOWN - A protest is underway in Steenberg, Cape Town on Wednesday morning.

Officials say tyres have been set alight.

The City of Cape Town's Richard Bosman says a major road has been closed.

“Due to protest action, we have Military Road that’s closed in both directions between Flora Road and Allenby Drive. We have tyres burning in that roadway.”

