Man (20) dies, 34 displaced following Touwsranten fire
A man, believed to be in his mid-twenties, died in the fire that broke out in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
CAPE TOWN - An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of a blaze in Touwsranten in the Southern Cape.
A man, believed to be in his mid-20, died in the fire that broke out in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Three structures were destroyed, leaving 34 people displaced.
George Municipality's Debra Sauer says: “According to our fire brigade, they responded and found multiple informal structures burning. The fire was extinguished.”
The onset of winter usually brings with it a spike in shack fires, as many residents have no choice but to rely on paraffin stoves and heaters to protect themselves from the cold.
During a separate incident on Tuesday, a woman also died in a shack fire in Manenberg, Cape Town.
Four structures were gutted and a nearby house was damaged in the fire on Tuesday morning. The City of Cape Town says an investigation is underway.
In Gauteng, at least several shacks were destroyed in Alexandra and Soweto. It’s understood an open fire was left unattended during the current cold snap gripping Gauteng.
_WATCH: 20 Alex shacks destroyed in fire_
Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
