'Mabula team' probing Ipid officials removed from case
The decision follows a High Court order which prohibits police officials who are themselves the subject of an Ipid investigation from probing Ipid officials.
JOHANNESBURG - The police have confirmed that the so-called Mabula team which was investigating several Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) officials has been removed from the case.
The decision follows a High Court order handed down last week which prohibits police officials who are themselves the subject of an Ipid investigation from probing Ipid officials.
Major-General Jan Mabula, who is accused of torturing a man in police custody, had been assigned to investigate the case that former acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane opened against several Ipid officials.
The High Court prohibits police from investigating Ipid officials where there is a conflict of interest, and the ruling will remain in place until regulations or legislation have been adopted to address this issue.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo says they have complied with the court order, particularly where Mabula was concerned.
“The team that had been investigating Ipid in the past… that investigation has been moved to another team where no member of that team is being investigated by Ipid.”
Naidoo says the police and Ipid are working on a memorandum of understanding to deal with conflicts of interest.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
