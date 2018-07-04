[LISTEN] Pick n Pay pilots compostable bags

CapeTalk | CapeTalk host John Maytham speaks Pick n Pay's Suzanne Ackerman-Berman about introducing customers to an environmentally friendly shopping packet at their stores.

CAPE TOWN - Pick n Pay has become the first South African retailer to trial compostable bags as an environmentally friendly alternative to plastic bags.

The one-day trial at its V&A Waterfront store will gauge customers’ reaction, which will inform further industry discussions on alternatives to plastic bags.

CapeTalk host John Maytham spoke to transformation director at Pick n Pay, Suzanne Ackerman-Berman, about introducing customers to an environmentally friendly shopping packet at their stores.

Ackerman-Berman said: “We have to accept that millions of our customers rely on bags to carry their goods. And they use public transport and don't necessarily have cars.”

