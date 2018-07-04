Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Pick n Pay pilots compostable bags

| CapeTalk host John Maytham speaks Pick n Pay's Suzanne Ackerman-Berman about introducing customers to an environmentally friendly shopping packet at their stores.

CAPE TOWN - Pick n Pay has become the first South African retailer to trial compostable bags as an environmentally friendly alternative to plastic bags.

The one-day trial at its V&A Waterfront store will gauge customers’ reaction, which will inform further industry discussions on alternatives to plastic bags.

CapeTalk host John Maytham spoke to transformation director at Pick n Pay, Suzanne Ackerman-Berman, about introducing customers to an environmentally friendly shopping packet at their stores.

Ackerman-Berman said: “We have to accept that millions of our customers rely on bags to carry their goods. And they use public transport and don't necessarily have cars.”

For more information listen to the audio above.

