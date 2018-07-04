[LISTEN] Duduzane Zuma charged with 2 counts of culpable homicide

Radio 702 | The former president’s son faces two counts of culpable homicide in connection with a car crash in 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane explains their decision to charge Duduzane Zuma with two culpable homicide.

Zuma collided with a taxi on the M1 Highway which led to the deaths of Phumzile Dube and Nanki Mashaba.

While Dube died on the scene, Mashaba is believed to have died in hospital several weeks later.

The NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwane says Zuma has been served through his lawyer.

