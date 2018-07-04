[LISTEN] ConCourt confirms rights of wives in polygamous Muslim marriages

Radio 702 | Director at the Women's Legal Centre Seeham Samaai weighs in on the Constitutional Court ruling which clarified the rights of additional spouses in polygamous Muslim marriages.

JOHANNESBURG - A Constitutional Court ruling has clarified the rights of additional spouses in polygamous Muslim marriages.

The case involved Amina Harneker and Farieda Harneker who were both married to the late Osman Harneker under Islamic law.

The matter challenged a provision in the Wills Act, which stopped Farieda from getting a share of her husband's estate because her marriage to him was not formally legalised.

Director at the Women's Legal Centre Seeham Samaai says more needs to be done to change legislation and recognise Muslim marriages.

Listen to the audio above for more.