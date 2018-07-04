Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Are drunk people better at creative problem-solving?

| Talk Radio 702’s Bruce Whitfield speaks to Andy Rice, a branding and advertising expert, to find out if there’s any truth to this and to talk about market research in general.

JOHANNESBURG – A new research study published by Harvard Business Review has made interesting findings that drunk people are better at creative problem-solving than sober people.

Professor Andrew Jarosz of Mississippi State University and colleagues found that people who are intoxicated also arrived at solutions more quickly.

Talk Radio 702’s Bruce Whitfield spoke to Andy Rice, a branding and advertising expert, to find out if there’s any truth to this and to talk about market research in general.

“They demonstrated this quite conclusively and it seems to be down to the disadvantage of having too much focus when you’re sober... I just think tongue in cheek, it’s quite a fun piece of research by the Harvard Business Review, which itself can be sober.”

Listen to the audio above for more.

