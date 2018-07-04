Licensing examiner to appear in court for allegedly accepting bribe

JOHANNESBURG – A licensing examiner will appear in a Johannesburg court on Wednesday after allegedly accepting a R5,000 bribe to pass a learner driver without doing the test.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers received a tip-off about the corrupt examiner at the Xavier testing station and arrested him on Tuesday.

JMPD's Wayne Minnaar says: “The examiner, who’s in his 40s, is likely to appear in court today on charges of bribery and corruption.”