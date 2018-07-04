[WATCH LIVE] King Goodwill Zwelithini holds land imbizo
King Zwelithini is holding a land imbizo on Wednesday in Ulundi, KZN.
ULUNDI - Thousands of people have on Wednesday descended on Ulundi, northern of KwaZulu-Natal, to attend the land imbizo convened by Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.
Speakers at the land imbizo have called for a kingdom state and for foreigners to leave the province.
On Wednesday, the Zulu nation is commemorating the torching of King Cetshwayo’s palace by British forces in 1879.
There have been harsh words for former president Kgalema Motlanthe, who led the high-level panel which has recommended that the three million hectares under the Ingonyama Trust be transferred into the hands of the state.
WATCH: King Goodwill Zwelithini holds land imbizo
