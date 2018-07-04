Land hearings: Amendment will restore dignity of those who were wronged

Lefa Moshounyane says he was a little boy when his grandfather was moved from his farm in Excelsior by the apartheid government.

JOHANNESBURG - A Free State man has told Parliament’s Constitutional Review Committee that he’s been battling with his identity since his family was brutally removed from their farm.

The parliamentary delegation is wrapping up the last day of hearings on land redistribution in that province and in Mpumalanga.

The committee is on a nation-wide roadshow and has invited the public to give views on whether Section 25 of the Constitution should be amended.

He says his family was left displaced and his parents tried to find employment.

“We were moved to Cape Town but because of a law called Phuma u Phele we were taken to Bophuthatswana. Even there, we were told we were not Batswana.”

Moshounyane says when he finally returned to the Free State after democracy he had no way of reclaiming his grandfather’s farm.

“I also felt it would be unfair for me to fight for our farm alone when so many of my brothers were also brutally moved from their property.”

Moshounyane says the amendment of the Constitution would be an opportunity for him and others who were wronged to have their dignity restored.

