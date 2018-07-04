Land hearings: Amendment will restore dignity of those who were wronged
Lefa Moshounyane says he was a little boy when his grandfather was moved from his farm in Excelsior by the apartheid government.
JOHANNESBURG - A Free State man has told Parliament’s Constitutional Review Committee that he’s been battling with his identity since his family was brutally removed from their farm.
The parliamentary delegation is wrapping up the last day of hearings on land redistribution in that province and in Mpumalanga.
The committee is on a nation-wide roadshow and has invited the public to give views on whether Section 25 of the Constitution should be amended.
Lefa Moshounyane says he was a little boy when his grandfather was moved from his farm in Excelsior by the apartheid government.
He says his family was left displaced and his parents tried to find employment.
“We were moved to Cape Town but because of a law called Phuma u Phele we were taken to Bophuthatswana. Even there, we were told we were not Batswana.”
Moshounyane says when he finally returned to the Free State after democracy he had no way of reclaiming his grandfather’s farm.
“I also felt it would be unfair for me to fight for our farm alone when so many of my brothers were also brutally moved from their property.”
Moshounyane says the amendment of the Constitution would be an opportunity for him and others who were wronged to have their dignity restored.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Xolani Gwala in remission from cancer, family overwhelmed by support
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 3 July 2018
-
More South Africans stranded in China arrive home
-
Cyril Ramaphosa: ANC is in Zuma’s blood
-
NPA unaware of Duduzane Zuma’s whereabouts
-
Buthelezi: Why is govt treating traditional leaders like morons?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.