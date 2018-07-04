Kgalema Motlanthe accused of swearing at Zulu nation

During the ANC’s land summit in Boksburg earlier this year, Kgalema Motlanthe described traditional leaders as 'village tinpot dictators'.

ULUNDI - The KwaZulu-Natal House of Traditional Leaders says former president Kgalema Motlanthe "swore at the Zulu nation" when he referred to the Amakhosi as "village tinpot dictators."

There have been ongoing public spats between King Goodwill Zwelithini and Motlanthe over the possible repeal of the Ingonyama Act of 1994.

Motlanthe led a high-level panel which found inconsistencies in the way government implemented its own land policies and that the act was not in line with the Constitution.

The panel's report is under review in Parliament.

#ImbizoKaZulu [WATCH] Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi says traditional leaders across the country had an Imbizo to discuss communal land tenure adding that the debate around Ingonyama doesn’t only affect the Zulu nation but all royal households. ZN pic.twitter.com/g17U9Z2Mfw — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 4, 2018

Thousands of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s subjects have converged on the Ulundi regional sport’s complex to hear how the land under Ingonyama should be protected.

During the ANC’s land summit in Boksburg earlier this year, Motlanthe described traditional leaders as “village tinpot dictators,” a comment that Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza, chairperson of the KZN House of Traditional Leaders, says was a swear word directed at the House of Traditional Leaders.

IFP leader and prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi says it’s shameful that a black government is behaving the same way the apartheid regime did when dealing with issues of land.

“These pieces of land left with the king and Amakhosi were actually coal reserves.”

Buthelezi says since the early 2000s, government has failed to honour its promise to clarify the role of traditional leaders within the Constitution.

#ImbizoKaZulu [WATCH] Earlier Amabutho here were singing a song slamming former president Kgalema Motlanthe saying “uMotlanthe uyedelela, uyasidelel’amaZulu.” ZN pic.twitter.com/rYdllcHAhf — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 4, 2018

