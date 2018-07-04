Joburg police clear N12 highway after protest

Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says the reason for the protest is unclear.

JOHANNESBURG - The Joburg Metro Police have managed to clear the N12 highway near the Deadmans bend just outside Lenasia.

The road was blocked with rocks and burning tyres.

Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says the reason for the protest is unclear.

He says, however, police are on scene and have managed the situation.

“Yes, there was a protest on the N12, however, the pending objects and protesters have been cleared off. Officers are still monitoring the area and the traffic flow is now back to normal.”