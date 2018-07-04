Ipid probes death of alleged rapist beaten by community
Bongani Qubu, accused of raping a 69-year-old woman in Thembalethu, died while being kept at the local police station earlier this week.
CAPE TOWN - Police watchdog Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the death of an alleged rapist in police custody in the Southern Cape.
Qubu allegedly kicked down the woman's door in the early hours of Monday morning and raped her after threatening her with a knife.
Community members then apparently assaulted him after he fell asleep on the victim's bed.
The police's Dumile Gwavu police rescued the man from angry residents before he was treated by paramedics.
“He was detained for rape at the Thembalethu police station where he later died. A case of murder is being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate. The community is urged not to take the law into their own hands.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
