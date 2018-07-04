HRC calls on Velaphi Khumalo to apologise to SA for racial slur
In 2016, Khumalo, a government employee, posted on Facebook that he wants to cleanse the country of all white people.
JOHANNESBURG - The Human Rights Commission (HRC) has called on Velaphi Khumalo to make a public apology to all South Africans after his racial slurs.
Khumalo appeared in court this week with the Human Rights Commission and Legal Resources Centre arguing their case.
Judgment was reserved.
However, the Human Rights Commission’s Buang Jones says they want Khumalo to say sorry and be interdicted from publishing or communicating hate speech.
“The statement of Mr Khumalo should be declared as hate speech, be ordered to pay an appropriate amount for damages to an organisation. And then, following the findings of the court, this matter should be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a possible institution of criminal prosecutions.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
