Heated debate at Free State land expropriation hearings

Hearings will continue for a final day in Phuthaditjhaba in the Free State and in Middleborough in Mpumalanga.

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament’s constitutional review committee says Free State residents have given substantive views on issues of land reform and expropriation without compensation.

Delegates from the committee were in Welkom in the Free State on Tuesday for oral submissions.

They will now move to Phuthaditjhaba, as part of their roadshow on whether Section 25 of the Constitution, that deals with land expropriation, should be amended.

The hearings in the Free State have been well attended with the Ferdie Meyer Hall in Welkom filled to capacity.

Robust conversation and heated debate were the order of the day, with emotions flaring at times.

One woman expressed her concern: “If you’re a white person and you have to live with 13 people in a two-bedroom shack in the cold, as a woman to go outside to go to the bathroom or fetch water is not fair.”

Chairperson of the review committee Luis Nzimande says they are satisfied with the quality of debate in the hearings.

“There is an understanding with regards to what we request from them as members of the public to do.”

However, he says keeping the crowd orderly during submissions has been a challenge.

WATCH: Analysts, politicians and lobbyists discuss South Africa's land question.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)