Hearings into state of Limpopo hospitals set to continue

JOHANNESBURG - The South Africa Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in Limpopo says it is satisfied after the first day of hearings into the state of public health facilities in the province.

Managers were questioned by the commission following site visits by officials to various hospitals where they noted a shortage of medicine.

The hearings are part of a broader probe into the quality of health services in the country.

The commission's Victor Mabhidula says: “We find that in most of the hospitals we’ve identified, the filing system is very poor and there’s a shortage of medication. One of the hospitals running has a 50% vacancy position.”

Hearings will continue on Wednesday.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)