Group of CT residents march against high rent
They are headed to the Western Cape legislature to hand over a memorandum of grievances to the provincial Human Settlements MEC.
CAPE TOWN – A group of residents who live in Cape Town's subsidised housing units are protesting against high rental prices.
They are headed to the Western Cape legislature to hand over a memorandum of grievances to the provincial Human Settlements MEC.
Holding placards with messages like “Give us title deeds” and “Why pay rates if renting?” The protesters will take their complaints to the provincial government.
March organiser Mpumelelo Mqungwana claims a social housing company has been pushing up rent for some residents based on a “means test”.
He says this has not been done in a fair way.
Among the grievances by the residents are a lack of property maintenance and poor management of retirement homes.
More residents have joined the demonstration. MM pic.twitter.com/BmlBRmleM7— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 4, 2018
Popular in Local
-
Ministerial residences under spotlight over missed rental payments
-
NPA unaware of Duduzane Zuma’s whereabouts
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 3 July 2018
-
Probe after woman found alive in JHB mortuary fridge
-
Cape mother recalls how daughter was lured by job offer before murder
-
Mkhwebane issues ultimatum to NW govt over money owed to contractors
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.