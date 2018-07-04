Group of CT residents march against high rent

They are headed to the Western Cape legislature to hand over a memorandum of grievances to the provincial Human Settlements MEC.

CAPE TOWN – A group of residents who live in Cape Town's subsidised housing units are protesting against high rental prices.

They are headed to the Western Cape legislature to hand over a memorandum of grievances to the provincial Human Settlements MEC.

Holding placards with messages like “Give us title deeds” and “Why pay rates if renting?” The protesters will take their complaints to the provincial government.

March organiser Mpumelelo Mqungwana claims a social housing company has been pushing up rent for some residents based on a “means test”.

He says this has not been done in a fair way.

Among the grievances by the residents are a lack of property maintenance and poor management of retirement homes.