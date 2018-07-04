Former CFO takes SAA to CCMA over unfair dismissal

JOHANNESBURG – South African Airways (SAA)'s former chief financial officer (CFO) Phumeza Nhantsi has lodged a case of unfair dismissal with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) against the national carrier.

In a statement released a short while ago, Nhantsi says her dismissal was based on unfounded allegations in relation to a tender with BNP capital.



An internal disciplinary inquiry found Nhantsi and suspended CEO Musa Zwane guilty of gross financial misconduct, negligence and dishonesty.

