Former CFO takes SAA to CCMA over unfair dismissal
In a statement released a short while ago, Phumeza Nhantsi says her dismissal was based on unfounded allegations in relation to a tender with BNP capital.
JOHANNESBURG – South African Airways (SAA)'s former chief financial officer (CFO) Phumeza Nhantsi has lodged a case of unfair dismissal with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) against the national carrier.
An internal disciplinary inquiry found Nhantsi and suspended CEO Musa Zwane guilty of gross financial misconduct, negligence and dishonesty.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
