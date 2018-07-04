EC Health Dept tightens security following attacks on EMS crews
The department says there were 11 attacks on emergency crews in the province between May and June.
CAPE TOWN – The Eastern Cape Health Department will be roping in law enforcement and private security to ensure the safety of ambulance crews.
In some cases, ambulances were stoned while attending to emergencies.
The provincial Health MEC's spokesperson Lwandile Sicwetsha say: “It’s very problematic and endangering both the lives of our crew members and the patients who are supposed to be transported, that’s why we brought the intelligent side of police to look at exactly what could be the cause.”
There has been a spate of attacks on EMS crews in the Western Cape in recent years.
These incidents have been more violent with staff often being held at gunpoint while attending to patients.
