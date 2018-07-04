Dept to review WC water restrictions after rainy season

This week, the City of Cape Town announced that the average water consumption for the past week has reached a record low of 481 million litres per day.

CAPE TOWN - The national Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) says it will only consider relaxing water restrictions once the average Western Cape dam level reaches 85%.

The collective dam level in the province is at approximately 50%.

This week, the City of Cape Town announced that the average water consumption for the past week has reached a record low of 481 million litres per day and believes that current conditions warrant a relaxation of restrictions.

The DWS spokesperson, Sputnik Ratau, says it will review the restrictions, which is currently at level 6B, when the rainy season ends and when dam levels increase.

“We will revisit the issue of the restrictions once the dam levels have reached highest 85% capacity in the Western Cape, as well as when the winter season is over, which is the end of the rainy season for the province.”

The Western Cape Water Supply System consists of six dams; Theewaterskloof, Berg River, Wemmershoek, Steenbras Upper and Lower, Clanwilliam and Voelvlei.

