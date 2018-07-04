Disgruntled Uber, Taxify drivers to be offline again over unmet demands

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • -2°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • -3°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
Go

Disgruntled Uber, Taxify drivers to be offline again over unmet demands

Hundreds of operators gathered outside Uber’s head office in Sandton on Tuesday where a memorandum was given to management.

Hundreds of protesting Uber drivers have gathered in Sandton, planning to hand over a memorandum to management. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN.
Hundreds of protesting Uber drivers have gathered in Sandton, planning to hand over a memorandum to management. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN.
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Many Uber and Taxify driver partners say they will continue to be off-line today.

Hundreds of operators gathered outside Uber’s head office in Sandton on Tuesday where a memorandum was given to management.

They are demanding Uber stop putting more cars on the road.

Spokesperson for the General Task Team Vhatuka Mbelengwa says: “What we’re seeking is for everybody’s pocket to be affected so we can get to a point whereby we’re negotiating and everybody’s pocket has been filled correctly and we can all go home at the end of the day.”

Meanwhile, protesting e-hailing service operators have given Uber management 48 hours to respond to their demands or face further protests.

Mbelengwa says this is not the end of their campaign.

“In the interim, we’re going to continue to be offline. We’re going to mobilise drivers and engage with them in different areas who may not be aware of what’s happening so that we can make them aware and correctly encourage them to stay offline.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA