Disgruntled Uber, Taxify drivers to be offline again over unmet demands
Hundreds of operators gathered outside Uber’s head office in Sandton on Tuesday where a memorandum was given to management.
JOHANNESBURG – Many Uber and Taxify driver partners say they will continue to be off-line today.
They are demanding Uber stop putting more cars on the road.
Spokesperson for the General Task Team Vhatuka Mbelengwa says: “What we’re seeking is for everybody’s pocket to be affected so we can get to a point whereby we’re negotiating and everybody’s pocket has been filled correctly and we can all go home at the end of the day.”
Meanwhile, protesting e-hailing service operators have given Uber management 48 hours to respond to their demands or face further protests.
Mbelengwa says this is not the end of their campaign.
“In the interim, we’re going to continue to be offline. We’re going to mobilise drivers and engage with them in different areas who may not be aware of what’s happening so that we can make them aware and correctly encourage them to stay offline.”
