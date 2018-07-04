Despair as Alexandra shack fire victims rebuild
More than 40 people have been left homeless after Tuesday’s shack fires in Alexandra and Soweto.
JOHANNESBURG - Alexandra residents who have lost all their belongings in a shack fire say they're disappointed with irresponsible neighbours who've left heating devices unattended during the cold front.
WATCH: 20 Alex shacks destroyed in fire
Constance Ndlovu stood in her burnt-out shack surrounded by the charred remains of her possessions. She lost everything in the blaze, but she's most concerned about her son's school uniform which also caught fire.
“I’m not crying for everything I lost, only for my child to go back to school and I’m not working.”
This Mozambican woman who is heavily pregnant says all her documents were burnt in the blaze.
“My passport was burned… all my money and everything for the baby.”
Residents are now trying to rebuild their shacks, hoping their shelters will be up before the cold snap ends.
#ShackFire WATCH: Footage from last night’s shack fire in Alexandra, captured by a resident. ML pic.twitter.com/deasAjYnW0— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 3, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
