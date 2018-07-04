DA worried service delivery in Beaufort West will suffer after mayor ousted
DA Mayor Japie van der Linde was shown the door on Tuesday following a motion of no confidence tabled by the KDF and backed by the ANC.
CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Western Cape leadership fears service delivery in Beaufort West will suffer.
This comes after yet another DA Mayor Japie van der Linde was shown the door on Tuesday following a motion of no confidence tabled by the Karoo Democratic Front (KDK) and backed by the African National Congress (ANC).
The KDK's Noel Constable will now take up the job, while the ANC's Truman Prince will serve as his deputy.
Van der Linde, Deputy Mayor Delene Slabbert and Council Speaker Euna Wentzel are all out.
The three had only been back in their posts for less than two weeks following a High Court ruling that a previous no-confidence motion brought in February had been procedurally flawed.
Whether it's from outside or from within its own ranks, the party is being hit from all sides.
Earlier this week, the DA in Knysna failed to remove Mayor Mark Willemse through a second motion of no confidence.
Willemse took over the mayoral chain after former mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies, was voted out.
The DA took another beating when the Western Cape High Court ruled the party's decision to terminate Patricia de Lille’s membership was unlawful.
