Cyril Ramaphosa: ANC is in Zuma’s blood
Alliance partners have raised concerns that deploying Jacob Zuma to campaign for ANC will impact negatively on its image. Cyril Ramaphosa says Zuma will 'remain an ANC member until the last day of his life'.
JOHANNESBURG - As alliance partners continue to question Jacob Zuma’s involvement in the African National Congress (ANC) election campaign, President Cyril Ramaphosa has made it clear the former president will remain in the ruling party forever.
Ramaphosa was speaking during an interview with television channel France 24.
Alliance partners have raised concerns that deploying Zuma to campaign for the party will impact negatively on the image of the organisation.
On Tuesday, head of elections in the ANC Fikile Mbalula told Eyewitness News that Zuma will continue to be deployed on the campaign trail.
While questions are being raised by some in the ANC about the future of Zuma in the party, Ramaphosa says he is here to stay.
“Zuma will remain a member of the ANC until the last day of his life.”
Ramaphosa says he doesn’t think Zuma will ever turn against the party.
“The ANC is in his blood and I don’t ever see him turning against the organisation that made him what he is.”
There have been reports that the former president is linked to a new political party which seeks to destabilise the ANC at a national level.
Zuma has since dismissed those reports.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
