CT MMC Suzette Little under investigation after claims of misconduct

EWN has seen the complaints of two city employees who claim Suzette Little has been shirking her duties, misusing council resources and is abusive to her staff.

CAPE TOWN - The conduct of a City of Cape Town mayoral committee member (MMC) is under investigation following complaints from staff in her office that she has allegedly forced them to illegally shred council documents.

Little has declined to comment on the claims but has told EWN she has submitted a response to the speaker’s office through her lawyers.

According to staff complaints, Little dodges important meetings to attend personal engagements, adding she regularly insults them and instructs them not to assist certain councillors.

A complainant alleges Little makes use of the city's VIP unit to transport her between her home and her office, which is against council regulations.

They also allege she's instructed a staff member to investigate certain Democratic Alliance councillors, to obtain a burner phone for her and to leak information to journalists.

Council Speaker Dirk Smit says no decision has yet been taken on whether to pursue disciplinary steps against her.

“There are allegations made against councillor Little; which I'm gathering information to see if it's necessary to take disciplinary action against councillor Little.”

