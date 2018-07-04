CT MMC Suzette Little under investigation after claims of misconduct
EWN has seen the complaints of two city employees who claim Suzette Little has been shirking her duties, misusing council resources and is abusive to her staff.
CAPE TOWN - The conduct of a City of Cape Town mayoral committee member (MMC) is under investigation following complaints from staff in her office that she has allegedly forced them to illegally shred council documents.
Eyewitness News has seen the complaints of two city employees who claim Suzette Little has been shirking her duties, misusing council resources and is abusive to her staff.
Little has declined to comment on the claims but has told EWN she has submitted a response to the speaker’s office through her lawyers.
According to staff complaints, Little dodges important meetings to attend personal engagements, adding she regularly insults them and instructs them not to assist certain councillors.
A complainant alleges Little makes use of the city's VIP unit to transport her between her home and her office, which is against council regulations.
They also allege she's instructed a staff member to investigate certain Democratic Alliance councillors, to obtain a burner phone for her and to leak information to journalists.
Council Speaker Dirk Smit says no decision has yet been taken on whether to pursue disciplinary steps against her.
“There are allegations made against councillor Little; which I'm gathering information to see if it's necessary to take disciplinary action against councillor Little.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
NPA unaware of Duduzane Zuma’s whereabouts
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 3 July 2018
-
Cape mother recalls how daughter was lured by job offer before murder
-
Probe after woman found alive in JHB mortuary fridge
-
Kentucky woman posing with slain giraffe sparks online outrage
-
Saftu: Workers’ salaries not enough to meet increasing living costs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.