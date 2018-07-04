Court to rule on urgent application to halt Sassa strike

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • -2°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • -3°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
Go

Court to rule on urgent application to halt Sassa strike

Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu approached the court arguing that the strike will impact Sassa's capacity to administer the payment of grants.

FILE: South African Social Security Agency employees picket outside the headquarters in Pretoria. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
FILE: South African Social Security Agency employees picket outside the headquarters in Pretoria. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
6 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Labour Court is expected rule on an urgent application aimed at stopping the strike by South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) employees today.

Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu approached the court arguing that the strike will impact Sassa's capacity to administer the payment of grants.

Workers affiliated to the Public Servants Association (PSA) are demanding salary increases.

Legal representatives representing Sassa and the PSA are expected to provide details on the exact job functions of the employees who have embarked on a work stoppage.

Court proceedings were postponed yesterday after the legal representatives failed to provide details on whether the workers fall under essential services.

Judge Hamilton Cele says he wants to know to what extent striking workers may be impacting on Sassa's capacity to administer the payment of social grants and affecting millions of beneficiaries.

The PSA maintains most of its members aren’t involved in the actual payment of grants.

WATCH: Sassa employees picket for better wages

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA