Court to rule on urgent application to halt Sassa strike
Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu approached the court arguing that the strike will impact Sassa's capacity to administer the payment of grants.
JOHANNESBURG – The Labour Court is expected rule on an urgent application aimed at stopping the strike by South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) employees today.
Workers affiliated to the Public Servants Association (PSA) are demanding salary increases.
Legal representatives representing Sassa and the PSA are expected to provide details on the exact job functions of the employees who have embarked on a work stoppage.
Court proceedings were postponed yesterday after the legal representatives failed to provide details on whether the workers fall under essential services.
Judge Hamilton Cele says he wants to know to what extent striking workers may be impacting on Sassa's capacity to administer the payment of social grants and affecting millions of beneficiaries.
The PSA maintains most of its members aren’t involved in the actual payment of grants.
WATCH: Sassa employees picket for better wages
