Court dismisses bid to halt Sassa strike
An urgent application by Minister Susan Shabangu to halt a strike by PSA members has been struck off the roll with costs and on condition negotiations resume and that workers return to work.
JOHANNESBURG - The urgent application aimed at stopping a wage strike by South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) employees has been struck from the Labour Court roll on condition the parties return to the negotiating table.
Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu approached the court arguing that the work stoppage by employees would disrupt Sassa’s ability to administer the payment of grants.
Workers affiliated to the Public Servants Association (PSA) have been protesting for several weeks now over salary hikes.
More to follow.
Popular in Local
-
Kgalema Motlanthe accused of swearing at Zulu nation
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 3 July 2018
-
Mkhwebane issues ultimatum to NW govt over money owed to contractors
-
NPA unaware of Duduzane Zuma’s whereabouts
-
Vincent Smith says Malema & Lekota have smoked the peace pipe
-
Probe after woman found alive in JHB mortuary fridge
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.