Court dismisses bid to halt Sassa strike

An urgent application by Minister Susan Shabangu to halt a strike by PSA members has been struck off the roll with costs and on condition negotiations resume and that workers return to work.

South African Social Security Agency in Pretoria. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
South African Social Security Agency in Pretoria. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The urgent application aimed at stopping a wage strike by South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) employees has been struck from the Labour Court roll on condition the parties return to the negotiating table.

Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu approached the court arguing that the work stoppage by employees would disrupt Sassa’s ability to administer the payment of grants.

Workers affiliated to the Public Servants Association (PSA) have been protesting for several weeks now over salary hikes.

More to follow.

