City Power blames cable theft & illegal connections for outages

Several Joburg regions have been experiencing power cuts over the last week. City Power says customers can help by reducing consumption.

FILE: An electicity pole is being attended to after illegal electricity connections were cut off. Picture: @AsktheChiefJMPD
FILE: An electicity pole is being attended to after illegal electricity connections were cut off. Picture: @AsktheChiefJMPD
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - City Power is appealing to customers to find alternative ways to keep themselves warm this winter.

Several Joburg regions have been experiencing power cuts over the last week.

Eskom has previously blamed ageing infrastructure for the power interruptions.

However, City Power's Sol Masolo says cable theft, illegal connections and the current cold snap have attributed to the recent outages.

He says customers can help by reducing consumption.

“If they could use things like blankets, jerseys, and water bottles or even gas stoves or gas heaters where possible, that will then help us in terms of reducing constraint on the electricity network.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Comments

