Cape mother recalls how daughter was lured by job offer before murder

Chantelle Matthyssen's body was found on a farm in the Boland town on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - A Kuils River mother has described how her murdered daughter had been lured to Wellington thinking she was going to start a new job.

The 21-year-old was last seen leaving her house on 23 June to go to Wellington for a job that was allegedly arranged for her by a family friend who has since been charged with her murder.

Carol Petersen says they met the suspect after he helped her daughter when she boarded the wrong train in 2016.

She says since then they had become friends. Petersen says that same year, her family invited the suspect, his wife and their children over for Christmas dinner.

Petersen explains her daughter took a train to Wellington last month because the suspect had informed her of a job opportunity as a packer at a wine farm where his wife worked.

She says she became worried once she struggled to get in touch with her daughter last week.

Petersen and her husband went to Wellington, where they were informed the suspect's wife had left him. The search for the 21-year-old continued until her body was found under branches on a farm in Wellington on Monday.

The 47-year-old suspect has been charged with murder and will appear in the Wellington Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The South African Police Service says a post-mortem still has to be conducted to determine the cause of Matthyssen’s death.

Her parents went to identify her body at the mortuary on Tuesday and have indicated that they won’t attend the suspect's first court appearance.

